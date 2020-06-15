Huff named Co-Chair of Interim Joint Committee on Education











82nd Rep. Regina Huff of Williamsburg has been selected to serve as the Co-Chair of the Interim Joint Committee on Education during the 2020 legislative interim.

The interim committees are composed of both House and Senate members and are tasked with discussing and studying issues, as well as drafting bills for prefiling for the 2021 Regular Session. This year’s interim committees will focus heavily on legislation to help Kentucky and Kentuckians recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to the health crisis.

“COVID-19 has dramatically changed how our teachers interact and educate our students,” Huff said. “From transitioning from the classroom to various distance and online learning channels, our educators did a tremendous job adjusting quickly to a new normal. As we continue to learn about what the next school year holds, I am committed to working with my colleagues to ensure our teachers and students have every tool they need to continue to be successful during this uncertain time.”

The Interim Joint Committee on Education is responsible for overseeing state support of public education, the State Department of Education, and state universities.

In appointing Huff to lead the committee, House Speaker David Osborne said, “There are few people on the state level that understand education like Chairwoman Huff. As an educator, her perspective is critical and she is detailed, thorough, and has seen how the policies we adopt in Frankfort play out in classrooms across the state.”

In addition to serving in this capacity, Huff is a member of the Interim Joint Committee on Local Government and the Interim Joint Committee on Transportation. She also chairs the House Education Committee.