Huff named chairperson of House Education Committee











Rep. Regina Huff of Williamsburg has been selected to serve as chair of the House Education Committee, as well as serve as a member of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Primary and Secondary Education and Workforce Development, Budget Review Subcommittee on Postsecondary Education, Enrollment, Local Government, and Transportation committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes in early January, according to an announcement Monday from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.

“I am honored to be part of each of these committees, particularly to chair the House Education Committee,” Huff said. “We must continue to make the children of the Commonwealth a priority. Our children deserve a quality education, including workforce readiness, to prepare them to be self-sufficient individuals. More than ever, our children need engagement in the education process. We must work to guarantee that the needs of all our children are met and that recouping the loss of instruction due to COVID-19 is a priority.”

As chair of the House Education Committee, Huff will deal directly with matters that pertain to public schools, including primary, secondary, and higher education. This includes curriculum, teacher qualifications, and accountability. The committee is also responsible for enacting policies relating to the State Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education.

Local government committee members consider legislation that deals with the officers, organization, governing and financing of city and county governments. Committee members are also responsible for how state laws address the administration of public works and public safety programs.

The transportation committee considers proposed legislation and the implementation of new laws that apply to airports and aviation, boats and boating, motor vehicles, railroads, commercial trucking, and other modes of transporting people and goods. The committee also oversees the state’s Transportation Cabinet and the construction and maintenance of state highways.