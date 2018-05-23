Huff fends off Anderson to win GOP primary













82nd Republican State Representative Regina Bunch Huff will go head to head against democrat candidate Stefanie Kingsley, on November 6, in the 82nd District State Representative general election.

Huff garnered 4,961 votes to her opponent, Matthew Anderson’s, 3,841 votes to win Tuesday’s primary. Huff obtained 56.36 percent of the votes.

“I’m grateful to everyone who supported me,” Huff said. “The opposition had worked non stop.”

Anderson said he was disappointed in the outcome, but he knew that it was going to be tough to beat an incumbent. This was Anderson’s first political race, but he says that he may run for the office again in two years.

Anderson said that he is proud of the way his team ran the campaign and how they went out to meet constituents face to face.

As the incumbent, Huff says she will stay consistent in her campaigning and keep constituents informed as she looks forward to the November general election.

Huff has served as the 82nd District representative since 2011. In addition to serving the commonwealth as a representative, Huff works as an educator in Whitley County

Huff’s platform includes planks concerning how to fight the drug epidemic; tax reform to simplify the tax structure and promote economic growth; and have responsible government funding for pensions, education and workforce and is committed to fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency of the government.

Huff said the November election will be, “a clear choice,” as the two nominees have distinct platforms.

Kingsley is the owner of, “a small law practice on Main Street in Corbin,” according to Kingsley for Kentucky. Her platform includes planks such as building the local economy and working for workers.