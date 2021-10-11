









Huey “Johnny” Huddleston, age 65 of Clairfield, TN. passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at his home. He was born June 9, 1956 in Harlan, KY.

Johnny is preceded in death by his mother, Mable Lyke Huddleston; brother, Lewis Huddleston; sisters, Freda Sircey, and Retha Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hatfield Huddleston; sons, Johnny Jay Huddleston and Eric Brown; daughter, Amie Huddleston; grandchildren, Jaxon Huddleston, Reagan Brown and Ella Brown; brothers, Lloyd Huddleston, and Charles Huddleston and wife Carlena; sisters, Patsy Hatfield and husband Donnie, Francis Partin and husband Larry, Jean Parks and husband Johnny, Ruth May, and Ethel Haley; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services was Saturday, October 9, at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Pruden-Fonde Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.