Huddle House offering veterans free pancakes











Huddle House restaurant locations in Corbin and Williamsburg want to recognize those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military over Veterans Day weekend by offering a free order of Sweet Cakes.

Between Friday and Monday, all active duty, retired and veteran military members may stop by either location and show their valid military ID to receive their reward.

“To show respect and express our thanks to the nations active duty, retired and veteran military members, many of whom have put their lives on the line to protect our country, we believe that an order of our thick, fluffy Sweet Cakes pancakes is a nice way to share a token of appreciation and thank them for their service,” Huddle House officials stated in announcing the offer.

Huddle House, which was founded 54 years ago in Decatur, Georgia.

It has grown to include more than 400 locations.