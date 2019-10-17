









Mr. Hubert Leland Phelps, age 82, of Hart Road, Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Monday evening, October 14, 2019 at his residence. He was the father of Jimmy Dale Phelps of Corbin.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18 in the Laurel Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Monhollen Cemetery in Corbin. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:00 noon until the funeral hour. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.