











Howard Lee Weaver, 85, of Jellico, TN passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

He was born Jun 18, 1932 in Jellico, TN.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Monday Weaver; daughters, Sharon Kay Weaver, Tammy Lynn Weaver; parents, Silas and Pearl Branam Weaver; brothers, ​Roy, Glenn, Jerry, Carl and Billy Weaver; sister, ​Delphine Freeman.

He is survived by sons, Joe Weaver of Jellico, Michael Weaver of Jellico, David Weaver of Oak Ridge. Jeff Weaver and Judy Perkins of Jellico; daughter, Wilma Kuck and husband Bruce of Sidney, OH; twelve grandchildren and several great grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Troy Cupp officiating.

Burial followed in the Monday Family Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.