House fire traced to chewed wire











Woodbine and Oak Grove firefighters were called to a home on Ky. 26 Monday night where a fire had broken out in a wall.

Woodbine Chief Rick Fore said the call came in shortly before 10 p.m.

Upon arriving on scene, Fore said firefighters found the home owner attempting to douse the fire, which had started inside a wall, by using a garden hose.

Firefighters cut a hole in the ceiling and found that the fire had burned up inside the wall to reach the attic.

“It burned part of the truss,” Fore said.

Firefighters were on scene until about 12:30 a.m.

Fore said the fire appeared to have started in the electrical wiring.

“It looked like a rat had chewed through it,” Fore said.