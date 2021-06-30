Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

House fire traced to chewed wire

Posted On 30 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

Woodbine and Oak Grove firefighters were called to a home on Ky. 26 Monday night where a fire had broken out in a wall.

Woodbine Chief Rick Fore said the call came in shortly before 10 p.m.

Upon arriving on scene, Fore said firefighters found the home owner attempting to douse the fire, which had started inside a wall, by using a garden hose.

Firefighters cut a hole in the ceiling and found that the fire had burned up inside the wall to reach the attic.

“It burned part of the truss,” Fore said.

Firefighters were on scene until about 12:30 a.m.

Fore said the fire appeared to have started in the electrical wiring.

“It looked like a rat had chewed through it,” Fore said.

 

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Keavy fire fully engulfed residence

Posted On 16 Jun 2021
, By
0

Southern Laurel County home burns to ground

Posted On 19 May 2021
, By
0

Gray home destroyed in fire

Posted On 12 May 2021
, By
0

Woodbine man charged with manslaughter

Posted On 28 Apr 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal