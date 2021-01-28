House fire leaves one dog dead, one person injured











A Tuesday morning house fire left one dog dead and one person injured.

Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Jack Partin said the department was dispatched to the Third Street residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Three people were inside the residence when the fire started. One of the individuals woke up smelling smoke and alerted the other residents.

Two individuals made it safely out of the house, but the third attempted to rescue four dogs. Three of the dogs were able to make it outside, but unfortunately, one died in the fire.

Partin said the individual, who attempted to save the animals, suffered burns to their upper body. That individual was transported to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment.

Three rooms were completely destroyed by the fire and the rest of the residence sustained substantial smoke and heat damage.

Corbin Fire Department was the only department to respond, but it requested off duty firefighters to respond. Approximately 12 off-duty members came to aid at the fire.