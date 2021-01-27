Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Hounds, Jackets each split two games, Whitley Co. forced to sit because of COVID–19

Posted On 27 Jan 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The Corbin Redhounds are now 2-3 on the season after splitting the week with a win over Barbourville and loss to Boyle County.

Photo by Ashley Norvell

“I feel really good about the direction we are headed,” said Coach Tony Pietrowski. “This group continues to put in the work in practice and shows improvement, literally daily.”

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Laurel County reports two additional COVID-19 deaths Monday, a total of five deaths in last seven days

Posted On 25 Jan 2021
, By
0

Laurel County reports third COVID-19 fatality this week Friday

Posted On 22 Jan 2021
, By
0

Whitley, Laurel, Knox, and Bell counties report a total of 137 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Posted On 21 Jan 2021
, By
0

Whitley County reports 26th COVID-19 fatality Wednesday

Posted On 20 Jan 2021
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal