Previous Story
Hounds, Colonels, Jackets, Cards begin district matchups
Posted On 14 Apr 2021
Comment: 0
The four baseball teams in the 50th District, Corbin, South Laurel, Whitley County and Williamsburg, are in the midst of a regular season stretch of matchups that will continue, off and on, over the next week.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us