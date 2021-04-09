Houchens Food Group donates $250 to Canadatown Fellowship Pantry











The Houchens Food Group donated $250 to the Canadatown Fellowship Pantry last week.

The check was presented at the Save-a-Lot store in Jellico.

Joyce Wilson, the director of the pantry, said they serve 60 families every month. The pantry regularly hosts food giveaways for anyone that wants to come.

Wilson said the pantry had received between 400 and 500 bags of food from the $5 bag donations in the winter which is how the pantry became affiliated with the group.

Wilson said that she and the pantry’s secretary, Joyce Partin, decided to challenge other businesses or individuals to donate to the pantry.

“If we can get more money, we can add more people on our food pantry,” said Wilson. “Right now, 60 is our limit.”

For businesses or individuals interested in donating to the pantry, they can contact at (606) 515-3687, Partin at (606) 620-2901, or the pastor of Canadatown Community Fellowship, David Akers at (606) 280-0560.