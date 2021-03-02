Horizon Health awarded three-year CARF international accreditation











CARF International (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) recently awarded London, Kentucky based Horizon Health with its highest accreditation award.

This three-year stamp of approval followed an intensive on-site review and evaluation during which time CARF surveyors assessed Horizon Health’s compliance to a strict set of standards that reflect a healthcare organization’s pledge to excellent care, environmental safety and services that promote and enhance the quality of life for the organization’s clients.

Horizon Health is a locally based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives and restoring health to individuals, families and communities in Southeastern Kentucky impacted by the opioid crisis through community engagement and comprehensive outpatient care. Horizon Health combines individualized medication assisted treatment with mandatory individual and group counseling. Services are delivered onsite or can be scheduled as a Telehealth appointment. In addition to the pharmacotherapy and behavioral health services Horizon Health offers on campus ancillary services to include targeted case management, licensed childcare and CLIA certified laboratory screening services.

Horizon Health Learning Centers offer clients the opportunity to complete GED requirements and online college courses. Onsite pro-bono legal services are available for qualifying clients by appointment. Transportation, in-patient treatment, and recovery housing connections can be arranged with the help of Horizon staff. “At Horizon Health we believe a person suffering from opioid-use-disorder (OUD) needs more than standard clinical care. Our proactive ‘Whole Person Approach’ focuses on a multi-disciplined effort to remove barriers clients encounter when attempting to access care” said Franklin Perkins, Executive Director of Horizon Health.

“Reducing and removing barriers to care is one of the critical aspects of targeting the opioid crisis in Knox, Laurel and Whitley counties in southeastern Kentucky and our organization is dedicated to meeting that challenge,” Perkins said.

“CARF accreditation is a major accomplishment for our organization and we believe that this accreditation sets Horizon Health apart from other programs in our service area thus demonstrating to our clients and the community at large that our treatment program follows the highest international standards in the field of rehabilitative health services,” added Perkins.

Often, healthcare organizations will enlist the assistance of a consultant with years of experience to assist with the process of accreditation readiness. In this instance, Horizon Health reached out to PowderHorn Consulting to guide organization staff through the exhaustive and lengthy process. “The excellent reputation of PowderHorn led us to choose them as our partner for this project, and we were overjoyed to receive CARF’s highest rating,” said Perkins.

Horizon Health currently provides services at 934 S. Laurel Rd. in London, Kentucky, and from a second location at 114 N. Second St. in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Corporate offices are located at 1019 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Ste. B210 in Corbin, Kentucky.

Horizon Health plans to open a third campus in the fall of 2021 in Knox County, Kentucky as well as a 15-bed women’s transitional living facility at their Williamsburg location in the summer of 2021.

An 88-bed men’s facility is planned for early 2022 at the London campus.

For more information, please visit www.horizonhealthky.org.

CARF International is an independent, non-profit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. CARF establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information, go to www.carf.org.

Over 310 rehabilitation facilities, and 100 percent of clients, have received accreditation through the assistance of Powderhorn Consulting. Specializing in The Joint Commission and CARF accreditation, the consultants, with over 200 years of experience, offer a wide range of services to health and human organizations in the United States and Canada.