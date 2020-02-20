Hope for Animals Rescue hosting duck derby fundraiser











A Corbin animal rescue is offering the opportunity to adopt a rubber duck that will participate in the organization’s inaugural duck derby on June 13.

Hope for Animals Rescue Team is hosting the rubber duck race down Lynn Camp Creek. First prize is $500. Second prize is $300, and third place will receive $200.

“We have 765 ducks available,” said Donna Slover, founder of the organization.

The ducks will be dumped from the Barbourville Street bridge over Lynn Camp Creek. The first duck to reach the Roy Kidd Ave. bridge will be the winner.

Hope for Animals volunteers have set up booths at Tractor Supply and Pet Sense. In addition, ducks may be adopted by contacting Slover at (606) 765-2219, or by messaging the organization through its Facebook page.

“We have had so many animals in rescue that our vet bills are considerably high. He can’t do anymore rescues until our vet bills our paid down,” Slover said noting Hope for Animals has rescued dogs from throughout the tri-county area and as far as Oneida, Tennessee since it was founded in 2013.

Additional fundraiser, including a spaghetti dinner Friday night, are being planned.

The Spay-Ghetti Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. at the London Community Center. The cost is $10.

Stover said Hope for Animals is a 501c3 non-profit organization and all donations are tax-deductible.

The organization fosters rescues at homes throughout the area, and Stover said additional fosters are always needed.

More information is available on the Hope for Animals Rescue Team Facebook page.