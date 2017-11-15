Hometown Teams exhibit to open in Corbin Nov. 18

Make plans now to visit the Corbin Center, located below the Arena, between Nov. 18 to Dec. 30 to view the Smithsonian Museum’s traveling exhibit, “Hometown Teams.”

I first heard about this event a few months ago from Gary West, our friend, author, and columnist for this newspaper. With a gleam in his eye he said,”The exhibit is going to be good.”

No doubt, it will be good. Some of the exhibits will feature items supplied by local people. Yearbooks, sweaters, letterman jackets, photos and a football from Corbin High School’s 1927 team will be among the memorabilia.

Perhaps you have a treasure or two that you could provide to the display. If you do contact Maggy Kriebel, director of Corbin tourism, at 528-8860.

West himself will be here on Friday, Dec. 1 as a featured speaker. His talk, which will begin at 6 p.m., no doubt will include stories about the material that is included in his book, “The Boys from Corbin.”

Recently West let me borrow his scrapbook that he made from the many events and meeting with people during the research he did in order to get material for the book. It is loaded with fascinating pictures, e-mails and letters. I’m looking forward to his visit to Corbin.

Most of the memorabilia that I have is audio. I started broadcasting Redhound games in 1961. The late Allen Disney wrote programs that I announced featuring teams from the 1930’s, and 40’s. They are on reel-to-reel tapes. I have the tapes, but I don’t have any way to play them.

I’ve also saved the play-by-play from several of the games I broadcast, including the state football championship games. It is memorabilia I wish I could share.