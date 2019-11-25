Hometown Bank donates to local sports teams











Hometown Bank hosted the preseason Hometown Hoopfest at the O. Wayne Rollins Center on the campus of the University of the Cumberlands last Saturday. Hometown Bank President Tim Barnes made donations, on behalf of the bank, to four local teams participating in the event. Above, left to right: Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets, Whitley County Colonels, Corbin Lady Redhounds and the Corbin Redhounds. Each check was for $500.