Hometown Bank celebrating one year in W’burg, opening new permanent branch later this year

Posted On 08 Mar 2020
It was March of 2019 that Hometown Bank cut the ribbon on their temporary Williamsburg location. Things have gone very well since that time, and now the city is just months away from getting a brand new permanent branch that will serve customers with a full range of banking options.

