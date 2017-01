By Staff

Homer Bowlin, 77, of Jellico, TN passed away Sunday January 22, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital in Jellico.

Homer is survived by one brother Joe Mefford.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, January 25, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, with the Rev. Francis Dople Jr. officiating.

Interment was held Thursday, January 26, in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN.