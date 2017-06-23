By Dean Manning

A Corbin man will be facing burglary charges in Laurel County when he gets out of the hospital where he is recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered as a result of a shotgun blast from the home owner that allegedly caught him inside his residence Friday morning.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies have charged 40-year-old Otis Kemp with the burglary of a home on Hopewell Road off of Ky. 1223 in north Corbin.

Deputies were called to the scene about 9:55 a.m. after the homeowner reported that he had caught a male subject inside his home and that the intruder was still inside.

“Deputies received other information that the homeowner had apparently shot the intruder with a shotgun and that the intruder had fled into the woods,” Acciardo stated.

When deputies arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. However Sgt. Brett Reeves and Deputy Brandon Brought located the suspect, later identified as Kemp, within a few hundred yards of the scene after a neighborhood dog alerted to the presence of someone in the woods.

“The suspect had wounds to his upper torso and head and was airlifted to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries,” Acciardo stated adding that multiple items taken from the home were still in his possession.

Investigators determined that the burglar had kicked in the back door of the residence to gain entry.

Kemp has been charged with first-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of the value over $500 but less than $10,000, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

Acciardo said Kemp will be lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility upon his release.