HOLY ROLLING: Area church hosts ‘drive-in’ service to comply with social distancing standards











What’s a church to do when social distancing restrictions are in place? The answer that Poplar Grove Baptist Church and some other local churches have come up with is having drive-in church.

In the case of Poplar Grove Sunday, Pastor Bobby Joe Eaton delivered his sermon to a nearly empty auditorium, but a full parking lot as attendees listened from their vehicles on FM 99.1 courtesy of a short range FM transmitter.

Instead of passing the offering plate, two large UK buckets were placed outside so people could contribute their offerings and tithes.

After the service, Eaton and a team of singers, stood outside as attendees drove by rather than shaking hands with the preacher.