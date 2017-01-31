By Staff

The World Health Organization defines good health as a “state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, rather than merely the absence of disease or infirmity.”

Having good health takes place on many levels. Holistic health is a concept that addresses all aspects of good health as an integrated whole. A holistic lifestyle aims to achieve balance of mind, body and spirit to improve quality of life. In the quest for optimal health, holistic health also takes into account accepting one’s personal responsibility for good health, health education, preventive care, nutrition, exercise and mental relaxation.

Holistic health believes that a person has multiple parts and if one part is not working properly, all other parts of one’s health will be affected. Therefore, if a person has an imbalance (emotional, physical or spiritual) in their lives, it can negatively affect their health. So, how can we achieve good health? By becoming more aware of our mental, physical and spiritual needs.

Mental Health

According to the CDC mental health is “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”

Research indicates that a positive mental health is associated with improved wellbeing. To have positive mental health one most have:

Emotional well-being

Perceived life satisfaction, happiness, cheerfulness, peacefulness

Psychological well-being

Self-acceptance, personal growth including openness to new experiences, optimism, hopefulness, purpose in life, control of one’s environment, spirituality, self-direction and positive relationships

Social well-being

Social acceptance, beliefs in the potential of people and society as a whole, personal self-worth and usefulness to society, sense of community

Physical Health

Physical health includes exercise/movement and nutrition. Regular physical activity helps improve your overall health and fitness. Studies claim that the more active one is, the less likely they are to suffer from anxiety or stress. The benefits of physical activity are abundant. It can help:

Control your weight

Reduce risk of disease

Strengthen bones and muscles

Improve mental health and mood

Increase your chances of living longer

Spiritual Health

Spirituality refers to the inner most part of us and is unique to each individual. Things that can help you spiritually include community service, volunteering, meditating, spending time in nature, yoga, singing or reading. We all find it in different ways.

Spirituality is the connection to something bigger than ourselves.

