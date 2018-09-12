Previous Story
Hit and run at IGA leads police to charge three with endangerment
Posted On 12 Sep 2018
A report about a hit and run accident Saturday involving a vehicle with three children inside resulted in the arrest of three people on various endangerment charges.
About 5:05 p.m., Williamsburg police were notified about a hit and run accident at IGA, and that the vehicle, which fled the scene, was a white car with flat tires, a male driver, and a woman and children inside, according to an arrest citation.
Police were also given two possible license plate numbers for the vehicle.