Hit and run at IGA leads police to charge three with endangerment













A report about a hit and run accident Saturday involving a vehicle with three children inside resulted in the arrest of three people on various endangerment charges.

About 5:05 p.m., Williamsburg police were notified about a hit and run accident at IGA, and that the vehicle, which fled the scene, was a white car with flat tires, a male driver, and a woman and children inside, according to an arrest citation.

Police were also given two possible license plate numbers for the vehicle.