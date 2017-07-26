By Teresa Brooks

Kathy Kimberlin, who lives on Boulevard of Champions Road in Williamsburg, is now the proud owner of the classic 1977 MG which was raffled off at a car show recently held in Williamsburg.

The car is an all original 4-speed, 4-cylinder car which was owned and raffled by Tommy and Dana Wilson of Williamsburg. This car is the second classic MG which has been raffled by the Wilsons, who are doing it to help raise money for their grandson, Brody Beavers. Brody was diagnosed with pediatric hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) while still in his mothers womb.

Brody was born September 8, 2016 and had his first heart surgery at only five-days-old. The quite serious medical condition of HLHS will require Brody to have several surgeries in order to correct his condition. As of this date, little Brody has already had two open heart surgeries.

On September 7th he is scheduled to have another surgery to place a heart catheter and a stint or balloon in his heart. According to Brody’s grandmother, Dana, they are placing the stint in because he also has left coronary heart stenosis. This means the left coronary artery is becoming constricted, which can severely affect the functioning of Brody’s heart.

One reason the Wilson’s decided to offer the cars for raffle was to help raise money for Brody’s medical and related expenses and bring awareness to the needs of children who are born with this somewhat rare but very serious condition.

Approximately $4,800 was raised from this raffle and a little bit more was raised from bake sales they have held at the Drive-In on the weekends. The previous raffle raised a little over $6,000.

The car show, which had a decent turnout, was hosted by Highland Park Drive-In, Rickett’s Pharmacy, and Turbo Car Wash. The event was sponsored by the Gem City Cruisers, a car club group from Jellico, Tennessee. Some of the members of the car club are friends of the family.

Donations to help with Brody’s expenses are still being accepted. If you would like to donate or if you would like more information about Brody and his condition, drop by the Highland Park Drive-In, or call 606-549-0410.