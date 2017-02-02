By Dean Manning

What began as a complaint of motorcyclists revving their engines on Gordon Hill early Tuesday morning, ended with a high-speed chase on I-75 to Williamsburg.

Corbin Police arrested 30-year-old James Wilson of Krypton in Perry County on fleeing and evading and other charges following the pursuit that wound up through north Corbin and down I-75.

Corbin Police Captain Coy Wilson said officers were called to Gordon Street about 6:25 a.m. in response to a complaint that two motorcycle riders were revving their engines.

Officer Steve Meadors and Lt. Glenn Taylor responded and attempted to stop the riders at the intersection of Gordon and Main Streets.

However, the riders refused to stop and police initiated a pursuit up Main Street and continuing north on U.S. 25W into Laurel County.

“As they got into Laurel County near Wallen’s Towing, one of the riders pulled over and stopped,” Wilson said.

Meadors and Taylor continued pursuing the second riders west onto Cumberland Gap Pkwy., past Walmart and onto Ky. 770 toward Keavy.

“At some point, he looped back toward Corbin and then headed south on I-75,” Wilson said.

While Meadors, who was driving the department’s SUV, was unable to keep pace, Taylor in a Dodge Charger continued the pursuit which reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

“Taylor said he was throwing pills out as the chase went south,” Wilson said adding Taylor also reported seeing a gun thrown, but officers were unable to recover it.”

As the chase approached Williamsburg, Corbin Police contacted Williamsburg Police, who worked with other agencies to set up a roadblock at Exit 11.

“At that time, Wilson gave up,” Captain Wilson said of the rider.

Wilson said officers recovered a handgun, straight razor and set of brass knuckles from James Wilson.

A check of James Wilson’s driver’s license indicated that he was wanted on a bench warrant out of Perry County for non-payment of fines.

James Wilson was also charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.

James Wilson was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Coy Wilson said when officers returned to the scene where the other rider had stopped, he had left the scene.

“We don’t know who he was,” Wilson said of the other rider.