High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends near W’burg













Police apprehended a Michigan man early Friday morning following a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle that went through Laurel and Whitley counties, and ended near Williamsburg shortly after police used spike strips to disable the vehicle’s tires.

Kentucky State Police Vehicle Enforcement Officer Mark Scott arrested Harold Summers, 18, of Burton, charging him with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), auto theft, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, improper use of left lane, and driving without a license, according to a press release release and the Laurel County Corrections’ Center website.

Shortly after midnight Friday, Scott attempted to stop a red 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer passenger car on I-75 near the 33-mile marker in Laurel County because it was traveling in the left lane of travel, and there was no traffic in the right lane, according to an arrest citation.

“Upon activation of emergency equipment, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed leading officer Scott on a pursuit through Laurel and Whitley counties,” Vehicle Enforcement Public Affairs Officer Steven Douglas wrote in a news release.

The vehicle reached speeds of over 120 mph in Laurel county passing vehicles on the left shoulder of the interstate almost striking vehicles and almost losing control several times, Scott wrote on an arrest citation.

During the pursuit, which continued down I-75 to Williamsburg, officers learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen through the state of Michigan, according to the release.

When the chase reached Whitley County, the fleeing vehicle was still going over 100 mph, Scott wrote.

When the vehicle neared Exit 15, KSP Trooper Brandon Creekmore was stationed near the exit ramp and deployed stinger spike strips to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s tires. The driver then continued on I-75 at a reduced rate of speed, an arrest citation stated.

The vehicle left the interstate at Exit 11 and turned westbound on Ky. 92, the release stated.

“A short distance later, the vehicle lost control leaving the roadway and crashing into a ditch,” Douglas wrote.

The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a densely wooded hillside with Scott in pursuit, After a short foot pursuit, Scott apprehended Summers, who was lodged in the Laurel County Corrections’ Center.

Summers pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Friday morning in Laurel District Court. Judge Skip Hammons scheduled a March 5 preliminary hearing in the case, and set a $25,000 cash bond.

Scott is continuing the investigation and was assisted at the scene by KSP Vehicle Enforcement, Kentucky State Police, Williamsburg Police and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.