High speed chase spans four counties, 78 miles













An attempted traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 75 in Madison County, ended 78 miles and three counties later in Knox County Monday morning.

Kentucky State Police Vehicle Enforcement arrested Teonte White, 19, of Lexington on charges of speeding – 26 mph or greater over the limit, and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

The pursuit began at approximately 4 a.m. when KVE St. Doug Stacy clocked White’s 2011 Dodge Avenger sedan traveling at 104 mph on southbound I-75 near the 86-mile marker.

White reportedly failed to stop when Stacy activated his emergency lights, continuing south on I-75 to Exit 29.

The chase continued onto U.S. 25E through Corbin and Knox County toward Barbourville, ending on Ky. 6 with the assistance of Barbourville Police.

White was taken into custody and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center where the charges have been levied.