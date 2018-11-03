High School Football Results: Playoffs, Week 1
Round one of the 2018 high school football playoffs took place Friday.
Three coverage area teams will be in action next week, while one team saw their season come to a close.
The Lynn Camp Wildcats (10-1) defeated visiting Phelps 43-20, advancing to face Pikeville in round two of the Class A state tourney next Friday.
The Corbin Redhounds (10-1) beat visiting Morgan County 54-16, and will play Powell County next week in Class 3A playoff action.
The Whitley County Colonels (3-8) ended their 2018 season Friday with a 61-0 loss at Pulaski County.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets (8-2) received a first round bye, and will compete in their first postseason contest next week against Hazard.
Look inside next Wednesday’s print edition of the News Journal for more information on these round two matchups.