High school choirs combine for a Halloween “Spook” tacular Concert

Posted On 04 Nov 2021
The Whitley County band and choir, under the direction of Summer Walter, and the Williamsburg High School choir, under the direction of Jonathan Wyatt, performed a Halloween “Spook” tacular Concert, stated a Facebook post from the Williamsburg City School.
The performance was moved to the Williamsburg City School auditorium because of rain.
Students performed Halloween pieces with their respective ensembles and then the choirs combined to perform Michael Jackson’s Halloween Classic, Thriller, stated the Facebook post.
The concert was sponsored by Ellison Funeral Home and the Williamsburg Main Street Program.

