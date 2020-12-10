High school basketball teams returning to practice on Monday with season to begin January 4











High school basketball fans across the commonwealth will have two more weeks of game action this season.

KHSAA officials announced Thursday that two weeks will be added to the end of the season that that is scheduled to begin Jan. 4

Teams may begin practice again on Monday.

The season, which has already been extended from to end on Feb. 12.

District tournaments will now be held the week of March 15, with region tournaments scheduled to begin on March 22.

The Sweet 16 tournaments will be held between April 24 and May 9.