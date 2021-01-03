High school basketball begins Monday night across Kentucky











One month later than the season typically tips off, high school basketball is scheduled to begin Monday night.

Local teams in action Monday night include Lynn Camp traveling to Whitley County, and Williamsburg hosting Riverside Christian in boy’s action.

On the girls’ side, Corbin will be traveling to Harlan County, Whitley County will go on the road to face Harlan, and Lynn Camp will host Washington County.

The remaining local teams will open their seasons on Tuesday night, while several teams play their second game in as many days.

The Corbin Redhounds will open the season against Harlan County, and the Williamsburg Lady Jackets will tip off at home against Harlan.

The Williamsburg boys will hit the road to take on Barbourville.

While the seasons will go forward in spite of COVID-19, the pandemic has forced the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to institute some rules changes.

• Basketballs must be sanitized during time-outs and between quarters.

• Balls may be switched as often as can efficiently allow for sanitization and return.

• There should be at least three good game balls always available.

• If a player removes a mouthguard on the sidelines or bench area, the athlete should use hand sanitizer each time after touching the mouthguard.

• The pregame protocol of shaking hands during introductions is suspended, as is the postgame handshake

• Everyone should have a drink container that is not shared.

• Additional chairs and/or rows may be added to the bench to allow bench personnel to observe social distancing protocols.

• Players not in the game should adhere to any required face-covering requirements

• The opening tip off is to be replaced with a coin toss with the winning team awarded choice of who controls the opening possession.

• In the event of overtime, a coin toss will determine which team is awarded the ball first.

• Between Monday night and Jan. 17, attendance will be limited to four ticketed spectators per uniformed player or other student with official connection to the team.

• Rosters are limited to 15 players in uniform and participation in warm-ups and competition.

• KHSAA officials are recommending that contests not be played during the seven-day period in counties where the COVID–19 incidence rate is in the red zone as of the Monday of the week of the scheduled game.

• Out of state contests are restricted.

• Facilities are limited to eight teams.

• There must be time between consecutive games in a tournament for fans and participants to leave, so that equipment and rest rooms may be sanitized before the next teams and fans are permitted to enter.

• Everyone entering a facility will be subject to temperature and health check.

• Fans and others in attendance must adhere to mask and social distancing guidelines. Those who refuse to do so may be ejected from the facility.