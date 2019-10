Heskel W. Roaden, 95, of Corbin, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evalee.

Visitation will be from 6 – 8 P.M. Wednesday at Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12 P.M. Thursday, October 31 in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Moore Cemetery with full military rites conducted by the D.A.V. Chapter 158.