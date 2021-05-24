









Herstle Hicks, age 83, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home. He was born March 7, 1938 in Campbell County, Tennessee.

Herstle is preceded in death by his wives, Linda Hicks, Lucille Hicks and Bonnie Hicks; son, Earl Monroe “Tad” Hicks; parents, Caney and Lucy Martin Hicks; brothers, Clifford, J.C. and Jerry Ray Hicks; and sisters, Joyce Faye Hicks and Connie Hicks Lay.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Justice Hicks; sons, Caney Dewayne Hicks and wife Bonnie, and Herstle “Monk” Hicks and wife Sheila; step-son, Charles Edward Baird; daughters, Alexanderia Blankenship, Mary Elizabeth Greene, Janice Byers and husband Louis, and Pam Cureton; step-daughters, Angela Rogers and husband Connie, and Misty Creekmore; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brothers, Earl Hicks; sisters, Brenda Lay and husband Archie, and Deloris “Lois” Day; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, May 23, at the Wooldridge Community Church with Rev. Junior Dople and Rev. David Morgan officiating.

Burial followed in the Baird Cemetery (Little Elk Creek Community) Pioneer, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.