









Mr. Herrell Wayne Smallwood, age 68, of Caryville, Tennessee, formerly of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 at the Methodist Hospital in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens at Lily. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.