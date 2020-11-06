









Herman Douglas “Doug” Hatfield, age 57, of Duff, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Duff. He was born July 08, 1963 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, General Sherman Hatfield; mother, Lomey Painter Hatfield; brothers, Sherman Junior Hatfield and General Ray Hatfield; and sister, Betty Jean Hatfield.

He is survived by brothers and sisters: Gracie Arthur and husband Milton, Nancy Evans and husband Jim, Mary Nash and husband Nick, Jacob Hatfield and wife Barbara, Lloyd Hatfield and wife Vickie, Tilda Belew and late husband Ben, Beulah Hovis and husband Victor, Ruth Lewis, Naomi Cummings and husband Tommy, and Lora King and husband Stanley; also a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 31, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Leonard Siler and Rev. Tim Barnnett officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Les Marlow and Gene Henderson.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.