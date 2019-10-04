Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Heritage Guitar Quartet to play Saturday in Barbourville

Posted On 04 Oct 2019
When the Georgia-based Heritage Guitar Quartet takes the stage Saturday, in Barbourville, as part of the Fine Arts Association’s annual concert series, they will do so with a local connection.

Joseph Douglas, a native of London, is part of accomplished group that has international experience playing before audiences.

The Heritage Guitar Quartet is an exciting new chamber group based out of Columbus, GA, where the members met pursuing graduate degrees at the Schwob School of Music.  The ensemble is dedicated to performing works both new and old with musical virtuosity and expression. With a diverse and dynamic program, there is truly something for everyone who wants to see how far the limitations of the guitar can be pushed.

The members have collectively played concerts in Italy, Germany, Mexico, and across the U.S. in both solo and ensemble settings. The members of the Heritage Guitar Quartet are Julian Chalon, Jonnathon Clark, Fred Springer, and Douglas.

The show will take place at the Conway-Boatman Chapel on the campus of Union College. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online at www.fineartsseky.org or at the door.

