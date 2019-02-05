











Herbert Ping, 61 of Williamsburg, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born October 1, 1957 in Detroit, MI to the late Eathel Pauline Sommers.

Along with his mother he was preceded in death by three sisters; Almeddia Hatfield, Juanita Vanover and Christine Hamblin.

He is survived by two brother-in-laws; Carlus Vanover and Bobby Hatfield, special niece and nephew/caregivers; Carla Prewitt (Kenneth) and Anthony Vanover (Lora), many other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

A memorial service was held Friday, February 1, at the Savoy Church of God with Rev. Bob Caddell officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.