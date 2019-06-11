









Herbert Lewis Jones, 77, of Master Street, Corbin, departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

He was born on August 16, 1941 in Williamsburg, to the late Rev. Raymond and Lena (Sharp) Jones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Fay Jones Shelley and a brother, Ray Jones. He was a member of the 20th Street Baptist Church for a number of years where he served as a Sunday school teacher.

He is survived by his brother, Joseph R. Jones and his wife Margie of Winchester; sister-in-law, Donna Jones of Williamsburg; nieces, Stephanie Mills and Stacy Jewell of Williamsburg and Tammy Buffett of Lexington; nephew, Jason Jones of Lexington; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, June 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Jones officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery. Jason Jones, Jeremy Hamblin, Payton Jewell, Naythan Jewell, Preston Jewell and Larry Shelley served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were the residents of the Friendship House and his coffee buddies from McDonalds.

In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the 20th Street Baptist Church of Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.