











Herbert F. Paul, 83, of Rockholds, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee.

Born in Whitley County, Herbert was the son of the late Ester Paul and Mary Rains Paul. He had been employed by Kroger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two children William Jerome Paul and Vicki Lynn Paul; grandson Willie Paul; great-grandchild Isiah Malecki Mason; and nine brothers and sisters.

Herbert is survived by his wife Cleo Paul; son Herbert Rickey Paul; grandchildren Misty Michelle Paul, Theresa Paul, Joey Paul, Robert Paul, Casey Victoria Mason and Andrew Gurstel Mason; 11 great-grandchildren: sister Copalee Belt; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 29th, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the E. L. Jones Cemetery at Rockholds.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Messages may be written to the family at

www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com