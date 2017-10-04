Posted On October 4, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Herbert Carson “Joe Buster” Lay, 62, of Whitley City, passed away Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Big South Fork Medical Center in Scott County, TN.

He was born December 14, 1954 in Jellico, TN and was a member of the Hill Top Baptist Church.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, Earl Lay; mother, Clara Belle Hicks Lay; sons, Ray Rose, Alfred Rose, Jesse Graves; grandson, Joseph Lambdin.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Stephens Lay; sons, John Lay, David Stephens, Robbie Stephens, James Rose, Bascom Graves; brothers, Duke Hicks, Kenneth Hicks; daughter, ​Betty Osborne; papaw’s helpers, Johnathan Lay, Wyatt Stephen, Jaclynn Stephen; nineteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held October 1, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Morgan and Rev. Tommy Tapley officiating.

Burial was in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.