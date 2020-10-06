Herbert and Joyce Gaddis celebrate 50th Anniversary











Herbert and Joyce Gaddis, of Corbin, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The couple was united in marriage at Piney Grove with Pastor Shotwell officiating the ceremony.

Herbert retired after 31 years with CSX Railroad. Joyce retired from being an RN at the Trillium Center.

They have three children, Sandra Reeves, who is a lawyer in Corbin; Danny Reeves, who is a Federal Judge; and Michael Reeves, who also retired from the CSX Railroad.