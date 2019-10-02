









Henry Rodney Lease, Jr., 89, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Corbin.

Born December 22, 1929 in Tampa, Florida, he was the son of the late Henry Rodney Lease and Mary Jane Hall Lease.

He was also preceded in death by brother Charles Lease, and sister Shirley Doty.

He is survived by son Randy Lease of Redding, California; sister Gaye Haskell (Eddie); and companion Dorothy Moore of Corbin.

Arrangements were by the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home of Corbin, Kentucky.