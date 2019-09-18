









Henry McVay, 68 of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Baptist Health Corbin.

He was born August 28, 1951 in Middlesboro, KY, to the late Harry Young and the late Beddie Shears McVay.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one brother; George McVay.

He is survived by his wife; Charlene McVay of Williamsburg, KY, three children; Audrey Elaine Mills (Matthew Smallwood) of London, KY, Henry Lee McVay Jr. (Carolyn) of Corbin, KY, Laura Kay Rhinehart (Billy Joe) of Clearfield, TN, 11 grandchildren; Redosha Renee Gambrel, Christina McVay, James Michael Hensley, Jonathan David Hensley, Lee McVay, Richard McVay, Jacob McVay, Daniel Mills, David Mills, Daisy Nicole Hensley, Shannon Mills, nine great grandchildren; Kaylee Hensley, Kylie Hensley, Peyton Gambrel, Eli Gambrel, Finn Gambrel, Hazlen Smallwood, Elijah Smallwood, Hazel McVay, Penny Smallwood, six sisters; Bertha Jones of Williamsburg, KY, Etta Lee Davis of Rockholds, KY, Evelyn Lay of Georgia, Nannie Early of Williamsburg, KY, Cleta Caddell of Williamsburg, KY, Linda Baker of Williamsburg, KY, six brothers; Steve McVay of Williamsburg, KY, Allen McVay of Toledo, OH, Robert McVay of Williamsburg, KY, Tommy McVay of Williamsburg, KY, Emanuel McVay of Williamsburg, KY, Clayton Brown of Williamsburg, KY, one half-brother; Charles Young of Toledo, OH, one half-sister; Joyce Young of Toledo, OH, several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Carr officiating.

Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday, September 18, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

At the request of the family in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ellison Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

