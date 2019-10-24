









Henry Howard Sears, age 69, of the Louden community, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on November 24, 1949 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Garfield Sears and Dora (Carr) Sears.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield and Dora (Carr) Sears, and his brother, Andy Sears. He was a member of the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Club, an avid hunter, outdoors lover, and farmer.

He is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Wanda (Johnson) Sears of Williamsburg; son, Carl Howard Sears of Williamsburg; two grandsons, Cody Sears (Carlee) and Lane Sears, both of London, Kentucky; two brothers, Lee Ed Sears (Naomi) and Bill Sears (Betty), both of Williamsburg; special nieces, Melissa Lawson and Carla Hunter; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 26 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 27 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerome McCullah and Rev. David Johnson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Berry Cemetery on Louden Road.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.