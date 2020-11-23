









Henry “Buddy” Martin was born and raised in Corbin, Kentucky. He passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin in Corbin, Kentucky.

His parents were Henry and Lou Martin, both natives of Corbin, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Ethel Wallace, Robert Martin, Hobert and Verla Martin, Gladys Martin and Don Forte, Rev. Luther B Martin, and Norma Pennington; his in-laws, W.C. “Bill” and Velma Cannon.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 ½ years, June Cannon Martin of Corbin, Kentucky; his children, Bill Martin, Canna Mittelman, Larry Martin (Donna) and Laura Clifton (Keith); his grandchildren, Megan Brown (Hunter), Matthew Mittelman, Nick Martin, Hollie Beth Clifton, Abbie Martin, Tyler Clifton, and Zachary Clifton; great-grandsons, Kash and Kole Henry Brown; and a sister-in-law, Jewel Martin; brother-in-law, Charles Pennington; nieces and nephews include David Pennington, Tim Pennington, Mike Martin and Louann Lennon; and the whole Redhound Nation to mourn his passing.

Buddy graduated from Corbin High School in 1954. He played football and basketball his Freshman and Sophomore years of high school. He went on to be the first child of Henry and Lou’s to attend college. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1958 with a degree in Accounting and was also a 4 year Army ROTC commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant. He served in Fort Knox, Kentucky and Fort Chaffee Arkansas. While in the Army, he was awarded the Draper Leadership Trophy for tank crew proficiency in Fort Knox, Ky. After serving 3 years in the Army, he left there as a 1st Lieutenant. After returning home from the Army, he ran a successful accounting business Henry M. Martin Tax Accounting from 1959-1974. Following his Accounting career, he became a successful businessman in his coal and real estate endeavors. Buddy Martin served on the Corbin Board of Education from 1972-1980. He was instrumental in the building of the new Corbin High School. He had the vision to help Betty Hamilton ensure that we would have a state of the art Performing Center. He also was a big supporter for getting the High School gymnasium named after a well-known doctor LU Gilliam. He coached Little League in the 60s and 70s and was President of Redhound Boosters in the late 80s and 90s. He was inducted into the Redhound Hall of Fame in 1993.

Buddy loved to travel and he and his wife have been to all 50 states and several foreign countries. He went to the Holy Land/Jerusalem seven times. He loved visiting Las Vegas and saw Elvis Presley in one of his last concerts at the Las Vegas Hilton. Most of all he loved his home state of Kentucky and often referred to it as Heaven on Earth. He was the Adult Sunday School teacher at Northside Baptist Church in Corbin where his brother was pastor for 15 years. Buddy was a devout Christian and prayed/studied the Bible daily. He also took part in a yearly reunion – Gathering of the Hounds – which was a group from the 1955 CHS Football Championship team. They made him an honorary member and they thoroughly enjoyed reminiscing about old football stories.

Buddy Martin was best known as Mr. Redhound. He always showed up in his Redhound Red attire with his “Go Big Red” cheer! Whether he was leading cheers with the CHS cheerleaders in the spirit line or cheering with the Gilliam Goonies, Buddy always showed up. His dedication to the youth of Corbin was astounding. He loved Corbin Redhound football since he was a 6-year-old child. He would walk to Campbell Field every Friday night from Gordon Hill. Buddy grew up watching the famous Bird brothers, the Selvy’s and the class of ‘55. At any given time, he could tell you touchdowns and any game’s play-by-play of any of the greats. Corbin Football and Basketball was his passion! He was an avid fan and loved Corbin Basketball—girls and boys. He was an encourager and supporter of individuals of multiple generations of Redhounds. His motto was always “for the kids” and would help any child/student that he could. He also was a big supporter of our coaching staff and was always willing to help in any way possible. He attended every Corbin High School Football State Championship and every semi-final game during his life. He attended all of the KHSAA Basketball Sweet Sixteen games in his life for Girls and Boys Basketball. He not only attended High School games but he would also attend 7th/8th grade and JV/Freshmen games. He made a footprint in this community and Redhound Nation. He is one that will not be forgotten. Redhound Nation: Buddy Martin loved watching you play your sport more than anything.

Buddy was also known as a devoted grandfather. He was dedicated to his grandchildren and was passionate about their education and future. Pa, as his grandchildren called him, will leave a lasting impression in their hearts. He was their number one cheerleader in life!

His pallbearers will be: Steve Jewell, Clyde Burchette, Danny Rawlings, David Pennington, Shannon Sams, Tim Pennington, Brent Jackson, Larry Adams, Andrew Roark, David Myers, Ronnie Watkins, Greg Taylor, Archie Powers, Roger Newberry, Tony Pietrowski, Tommy Greer, Kim Cleary and Mike Yeager. The Honorary Pallbearers are all former Redhound players and coaches, and a special group of teammates from the 1955 CHS championship football team.

In accordance with the Governor’s updated requirements for funeral services, all services for Buddy will be private. A private graveside service was held on Sunday, November 22, at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements and messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to make donations to the White Flag Ministry in Corbin and Corbin Redhound Football and Basketball Boosters. There will be a Memorial Scholarship fund setup that you can contact family about.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.