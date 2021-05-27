Helton arraigned in federal court, trial set to begin July 27











A Corbin man accused of attempting to kidnap a three-year-old from his yard made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Monday.

Ronnie L. Helton, 73, pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram.

Ingram appointed attorney Kelly Ridings of Hamm, Milby and Ridings to represent Helton in the case.

Ingram assigned the case for a jury trial to begin on July 27.

U.S. District Court Judge Claria H. Boom will preside.

Finally, Ingram ordered that Helton be detained pending further orders of the court.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment against Helton on April 26.

According to the indictment, Helton is accused of attempting to kidnap the child for the purpose of assault, and did use of a means of interstate commerce, specifically a red Pontiac sedan, in committing and in the furtherance of such offense.

Helton faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Corbin Police arrested Helton on April 7 following an investigation into a complaint by the child’s grandmother, Kristy Baker.

Baker told police that her grandchild was playing on a trailer, when the suspect, later identified as Helton, held the child’s hand while assisting him to walk along the trailer that sloped higher up on the fence where he could be boosted over it.

“Baker reported that when she began to yell at (Helton) he released the child,” Corporal Steve Meadors wrote in the arrest citation noting that the child then ran to her.

Instead of leaving the scene, Baker told police that Helton walked around the fence, down the driveway and into the yard.

The child ran from Baker to her boyfriend, Tony L. Goodwin, who was coming from the back of the house.

“Goodwin reported that the three-year-old clinched his leg and hid behind him,” Meadors stated.

Helton then allegedly offered the couple $1,000 for the child.

“Get the F**k out of here you old pedophile before I kill you!” Goodwin replied according to Meadors noting that Helton then went back across the street to his vehicle and left.

However, Baker gave police the license plate number, along with a description of the vehicle and suspect.

Officers located Helton at the apartment on American Greeting Card Road in north Corbin that was listed on the vehicle registration at approximately 8:30 p.m. and took him into custody.

Helton was initially charged with attempted kidnapping and human trafficking – victim under 18 years of age.

Each charge is a Class “C” felony under Kentucky law, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to 10 years.

Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling, Jr. said previously that if Helton were tried and convicted in state court of the human trafficking charge and sentenced to the 10 years, it would be served concurrently with any time he received in the federal case, meaning for each day he served, he would receive credit toward both sentences.