Help find missing Williamsburg teenager

Posted On 22 Apr 2021
Williamsburg police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing runaway teenager.

William D. Church, 17, was last seen at Pilot off Exit 11 in Williamsburg on April 22 about 12:45 a.m.

Church is described as being 5’8″ with hazel eyes and brown/orange hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored blue jeans, Nike shoes and wearing a camo hat.

Please contact Williamsburg Police Officer Jason Williams with any information regarding Church’s whereabouts at (606) 549-6017.

