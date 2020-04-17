









Helinda Ruth Roddy, age 75, of Elliott Road, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on April 13, 2020, at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on July 5, 1944, in Corbin, Kentucky, to Bolden Elliott and Judy (Searcy) Elliott. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bolden and Judy (Searcy) Elliott; brother, Reed Elliott; and son, Thomas Elliott.

She is survived by one son, Harris Collett of Rockholds; three grandchildren, Isaiah James Spicer, Isaac John Spicer, and Ava Burnette, all of Gray; two great-grandchildren, Sasha Spicer and Brittany Danielle Burnette; brother, Doyle Elliott (Debbie) of Rockholds; nieces and nephews, Sandra Swafford, Jessie Elliott, Doyle Wayne Elliott, Reed Elliott, and Michelle Helton; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

She will be laid to rest in the McFarland Cemetery.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Roddy family in your prayers.

