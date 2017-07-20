By Teresa Brooks

Helen Perkins Johnson, age 61, of Rockholds, passed away on Wednesday July 19, 2017 at Baptist Health in Corbin surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow Swafford and Susie Nantz Swafford; husband, Noel Perkins; brothers, Delbert, Boyd, Walter, and Wilton Swafford.

Helen is survived by her husband, Michael Johnson; children, Noel Perkins Jr. and wife Heather; Jennie Keller and husband Jason; grandchildren; Aundrea Perkins, Juliann Perkins, Alexander Perkins, Rachel Angel, Dedra Angel, and Bryson Perkins; sister, Mary Stott; brothers, Tilmon Swafford and wife Linda, Johnny Swafford and wife Brenda, and Roy Swafford and wife Teresa; many other family and friends including, aunt Edna Elliott; and special cousin, Teresa Flannery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday July 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday July 23rd at the Swafford Cemetery in Rockholds.