









Helen May Chesnut, age 79, of Manchester, Tennessee, formerly of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard George Chesnut.

Visitation will be on from 6-8pm on Monday, January 11, and on Tuesday, January 12 from 11am until noon at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. The funeral will begin at noon on Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Ronnie Smith Sr. and Ronnie Smith Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery in Corbin.

In consideration of the pandemic those attending are asked to wear a face covering and to social distance. The family asks that anyone not feeling well or uncomfortable being in a public area to consider watching the service when is shown on Facebook live on the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Facebook page. The service will go live a few minutes prior to the start of the service at noon on Tuesday. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.