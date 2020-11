Helen Marie Helton Elliott, 88, born January 5, 1932, formerly of Woodbine, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Helen was the daughter of the late Frank and Tilda Cross Helton.

Helen was preceded in death by her sisters, Glorlyn, Iva, and Juanita; her brothers, Merrill, Monnis, Jerry, Bo and Paul; her husband, Charlie V.; and her son, Charlie D. Elliott.

Helen leaves behind her children, Larry (Millie), Dottie (Mike), Bob (Marsha), Donna (Joe), Judy, Gail (Louie), Terri (Harold), and Brenda; her sister, Lois; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 12noon on Monday, November 9, in the Smith Cemetery at Faber.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.